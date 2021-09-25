Business Break
Fabulous Football Weather Across the Chattahoochee Valley!

Anna’s Forecast!
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a fall-like weekend ahead for this first weekend of Fall with low humidity and highs only in the 80s with plenty of sunshine around. As we head into the work week, we will see morning lows climb back to the 60s and stay there through the extended forecast period. We will still keep highs in the mid-to-upper-80s with lots of sun for the first half of the week before clouds begin to build back into the forecast. The good news is that we will get a few reinforcing shots of dry air to come into the area, so even though it will be warmer, it will be the dry heat which is something we can handle!

