MCSO makes felony murder arrest as part of ‘Operation City Take Back’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest as a part of its new ‘Operation City Take Back’ program.

Deputies say 27-year-old Tommie Mullins was arrested on a felony warrant in the Upper Carver Heights community. Authorities say he is a validated gang member.

Mullins was arrested in 2018 for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting at a Columbus Pizza Hut. He was later released on bond. In February 2021, Mullins was indicted for felony murder and armed robbery.

During his arrest by the task force, deputies say Mullins attempted to escape by jumping out of a window and was immediately apprehended. He was found to be in possession of two handguns during his arrest, according to deputies.

Officials say Mullins was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for minor injuries sustained during his attempted escape. He was transported to the Muscogee County Jail following his release from the hospital.

“I commend the members of this task force for their hard work in tracking down and removing this armed felon from our community,” said Sheriff Greg Countryman in a statement. “This operation will be ongoing and I look forward to the continued solid work ethic being put forth by the MCSO and our law enforcement partners in this initiative”.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says Mullins’ case will be reviewed for consideration of federal prosecution, under Project Safe Neighborhoods.

