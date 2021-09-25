Monoclonal antibody treatments provide relief for COVID-19 patients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monoclonal antibody treatments are proving to be very successful in treating COVID patients in the early stages of the virus.

Columbus resident, Bob Johnson, was clinging to life battling COVID-19 before he received the monoclonal antibody treatment. It got so bad for him he even started making preparations for if he didn’t make it.

“It felt like I had the flu and bronchitis at the same time. It was terrible,” said Johnson. “I start calling people, If I leave I want to wear this suit, do this for my daughter,” said Johnson.

Johnson says he caught COVID-19 from his mother, who is vaccinated. He says her battle was relatively easy unlike his near death experience. The monoclonal antibodies are what he credits to helping him turn the corner.

“She only caught it for three days no other symptoms,” said Johnson.

Executive Director of EAMC Pharmacy Services, Chuck Beams, says the treatment consist of two different methods, infusions and shots.

“They are manufactured antibodies infused into the body as an immediate response to the virus,” said Beams. “The IV is stuck into a persons arm or hand and the infusion is given to them. The second way a person can receive the monoclonal antibody treatment is through a subcutaneous injection.”

“I think we’ve seen a lot of patients that are tested today, receive the infusion the next day and those are the patients you see turn the corner relatively quickly,” said Beams.

The treatments are in high demand and have an almost instant impact on patients. Johnson said his he recovered in less than two days.

“I can still feel it now and that was two weeks ago,” recalled Johnson. “I was feeling better within four hours.”

Beams says as of today the hospital has enough monoclonal antibody treatments to get through one more week and they are hoping to begin receiving more.

