Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

More Alabama teens, adolescents getting vaccinated against COVID-19

At Baptist Health’s vaccine clinic in Montgomery, people of all ages have been getting...
At Baptist Health’s vaccine clinic in Montgomery, people of all ages have been getting vaccinated.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 40% of Alabama’s population is fully vaccinated and the vaccination rate is slowly on the rise. Health officials are also seeing more teens and adolescents getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, in June, 2% of people ages 0 to 17 in the state had received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of September, 11.6% of people ages 0 to 17 had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

ADPH says so far, 130,252 in that age group have gotten shots.

“There are positive reasons to believe that this spike will probably continue to decline. That continued decline is predicated on number one, people continuing to get vaccinated especially a younger people are able to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association.

At Baptist Health’s vaccine clinic in Montgomery, people of all ages have been getting vaccinated, including Ayanna Sterling, her 15-year-old son and her 13-year-old daughter.

“I work in healthcare, so for me, just making sure they know what’s available as far as vaccines, what the risk associated with and what the benefits were,” Ayanna Sterling said, “once they learned more about it and were comfortable with it, we decided to come in”.

“I did it to protect other, myself, and my family as well,” Madison Sterling said.

ADPH says as of Tuesday, 130,252 in the 0 to 17 age group have gotten shots.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Hwy. 80, Misty Lane in Phenix City
UPDATE: Victims ID’d in triple murder-suicide on Misty Lane near Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
Pedestrian killed in crash on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Pedestrian killed in crash on Manchester Expy. in Columbus
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Synovus Financial Corp. and the Columbus Consolidated Government announced a proposed purchase...
Columbus City Council, Synovus consider real estate deal
Columbus police on scene of car crash on Buena Vista Rd.
Columbus police on scene of car crash on Buena Vista Rd.

Latest News

CDC expanding Pfizer booster shot recommendations
CDC expanding Pfizer booster shot recommendations
Dr. Scott Harris on Sept. 24, 2021
‘These are our friends’: Alabama still seeing high number of COVID-19 deaths
Monoclonal antibodies in short supply in Alabama after federal allocation
Monoclonal antibodies in short supply in Alabama after federal allocation
Ga. Senators push for Medicaid expansion in the state
Ga. Senators push for Medicaid expansion in the state