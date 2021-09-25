Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in crash on Manchester Expy. in Columbus

Pedestrian killed in crash on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Pedestrian killed in crash on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus.

The crash happened in front of the Captain D’s on Manchester Expy. near Gilbert Avenue. According to police, a pick-up truck hit and killed a man who died at the scene.

All lanes on Veterans Pkwy. are currently closed. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.

Columbus police motor squad and crime scene investigators are currently on scene.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Hwy. 80, Misty Lane in Phenix City
Three adults, unborn child dead after murder-suicide on Misty Lane near Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in Operation City Take Back, 14 individuals...
Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in Operation City Take Back, 14 individuals arrested
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
Synovus Financial Corp. and the Columbus Consolidated Government announced a proposed purchase...
Columbus City Council, Synovus consider real estate deal

Latest News

Expungement event JG pkg
Second Chance partners with Goodwill and law enforcement to expunge criminal records
Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund
Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund
Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund
Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund
CDC expanding Pfizer booster shot recommendations
CDC expanding Pfizer booster shot recommendations