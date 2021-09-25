Pedestrian killed in crash on Manchester Expy. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus.

The crash happened in front of the Captain D’s on Manchester Expy. near Gilbert Avenue. According to police, a pick-up truck hit and killed a man who died at the scene.

All lanes on Veterans Pkwy. are currently closed. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.

Columbus police motor squad and crime scene investigators are currently on scene.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.