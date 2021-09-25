Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pleasant Grove man accused of various crimes; found sleeping in pile of chicken fingers, snacks and meth

Matthew Williamson, 37
Matthew Williamson, 37(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove man is a accused of various crimes after he was found asleep in the press box of the PG Athletic Complex among piles of chicken fingers, chips, candy, and meth.

The Pleasant Grove Department of public safety posted the following to their Facebook page:

“On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Williamson, 37, was charged with Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle (UBEV) and Theft of Property 3rd Degree. Pleasant Grove police officers transported him to Jefferson County Jail where he made a signature bond and walked out. Less than two hours after leaving jail, Williamson stole a car in Hueytown and hid it in Pleasant Grove. On the night of Wednesday, September 22nd, an unknown person broke into the concession stand at the Pleasant Grove Athletic Complex, taking a large quantity of snacks . The next morning Williamson was found asleep in the Athletic Complex press box amongst piles of chicken fingers, chips, candy, and meth. He admitted the burglaries and the car theft and on Friday, the 24th he was transported back to the Jefferson County Jail.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Hwy. 80, Misty Lane in Phenix City
UPDATE: Victims ID’d in triple murder-suicide on Misty Lane near Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Pedestrian killed in crash on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Pedestrian killed in crash on Manchester Expy. in Columbus
Synovus Financial Corp. and the Columbus Consolidated Government announced a proposed purchase...
Columbus City Council, Synovus consider real estate deal
Columbus police on scene of car crash on Buena Vista Rd.
Columbus police on scene of car crash on Buena Vista Rd.

Latest News

MCSO makes felony murder arrest as part of ‘Operation City Take Back’
At Baptist Health’s vaccine clinic in Montgomery, people of all ages have been getting...
More Alabama teens, adolescents getting vaccinated against COVID-19
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 6
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 6
Monoclonal antibody treatments provide relief for COVID-19 patients
Monoclonal antibody treatments provide relief for COVID-19 patients