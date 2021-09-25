Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Scott’s Miracle Riders return home to Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders officially made it back safe to Columbus tonight.

They have been riding on motorcycles for the past 21 days across all 50 states, and that includes Alaska and Hawaii!

Tonight’s event was a part of the Uptown Columbus concert series on Broadway, and Scott and the Riders were presented a check for over $195,000 for Columbus State University’s Pediatric Nursing Unit.

“This is home. This is home and we do it right here for the kids in our community. We can’t thank y’all enough. from the bottom of my heart and from the bottom of each and everyone of these guys’ hearts. This is overwhelming to look out here and see this. It is,” said Ressmeyer.

The money raised throughout their ride will be going to CSU’s Pediatric Nursing Unit to help build a brand new simulation lab.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Hwy. 80, Misty Lane in Phenix City
UPDATE: Victims ID’d in triple murder-suicide on Misty Lane near Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in Operation City Take Back, 14 individuals...
Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in Operation City Take Back, 14 individuals arrested
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
Synovus Financial Corp. and the Columbus Consolidated Government announced a proposed purchase...
Columbus City Council, Synovus consider real estate deal

Latest News

Monoclonal antibody treatments provide relief for COVID-19 patients
Monoclonal antibody treatments provide relief for COVID-19 patients
Columbus police on scene of car crash on Buena Vista Rd.
Columbus police on scene of car crash on Buena Vista Rd.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Pedestrian killed in crash on Manchester Expy. in Columbus
Expungement event JG pkg
Second Chance partners with Goodwill and law enforcement to expunge criminal records