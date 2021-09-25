Scott’s Miracle Riders return home to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders officially made it back safe to Columbus tonight.

They have been riding on motorcycles for the past 21 days across all 50 states, and that includes Alaska and Hawaii!

Tonight’s event was a part of the Uptown Columbus concert series on Broadway, and Scott and the Riders were presented a check for over $195,000 for Columbus State University’s Pediatric Nursing Unit.

“This is home. This is home and we do it right here for the kids in our community. We can’t thank y’all enough. from the bottom of my heart and from the bottom of each and everyone of these guys’ hearts. This is overwhelming to look out here and see this. It is,” said Ressmeyer.

The money raised throughout their ride will be going to CSU’s Pediatric Nursing Unit to help build a brand new simulation lab.

