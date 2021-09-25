Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 6

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from September 25, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Alabama and Georgia

Opelika (7) at Central (38)

Auburn (42) at Bob Jones (21)

Benjamin Russell (33) at Smiths Station (30)

Eufaula (20) at Stanhope Elmore (24)

Russell County (42) at Beauregard (14)

Starr’s Mill (42) at Harris County (20)

Hardaway (13) at Spencer (12)

Schley County (57) at Greenville (26)

Landmark Christian (0) at Pacelli (22)

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

