Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 6

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from September 25, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Alabama and Georgia

  • Opelika (7) at Central (38)
  • Auburn (42) at Bob Jones (21)
  • Benjamin Russell (33) at Smiths Station (30)
  • Eufaula (20) at Stanhope Elmore (24)
  • Russell County (42) at Beauregard (14)
  • Starr’s Mill (42) at Harris County (20)
  • Hardaway (13) at Spencer (12)
  • Schley County (57) at Greenville (26)
  • Landmark Christian (0) at Pacelli (22)

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

