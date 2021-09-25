Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 6
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from September 25, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.
Scores from Alabama and Georgia
- Opelika (7) at Central (38)
- Auburn (42) at Bob Jones (21)
- Benjamin Russell (33) at Smiths Station (30)
- Eufaula (20) at Stanhope Elmore (24)
- Russell County (42) at Beauregard (14)
- Starr’s Mill (42) at Harris County (20)
- Hardaway (13) at Spencer (12)
- Schley County (57) at Greenville (26)
- Landmark Christian (0) at Pacelli (22)
