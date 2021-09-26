Coroner: One dead after crash on I-185 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 185 southbound.

News Leader 9 found the scene of the crash near the Airport Thruway exit.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms one person died. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

No other details about the accident were immediately available.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes as crews work to clear the scene.

