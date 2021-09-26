COVID-19 numbers hold steady in Muscogee Co. schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New data from the Muscogee County School District shows coronavirus numbers remain somewhat steady from the previous week.

For the week of September 20 - 24, the school system reports:

Students

72 positive COVID cases (+5 from last week)

491 self-quarantine or isolation cases (+43 from last week)

Employees

9 positive COVID cases (-9 from last week)

13 self-quarantine or isolation cases (-3 from last week)

The district has nearly 31,000 students and over 3,600 employees.

