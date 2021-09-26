COVID-19 numbers hold steady in Muscogee Co. schools
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New data from the Muscogee County School District shows coronavirus numbers remain somewhat steady from the previous week.
For the week of September 20 - 24, the school system reports:
Students
- 72 positive COVID cases (+5 from last week)
- 491 self-quarantine or isolation cases (+43 from last week)
Employees
- 9 positive COVID cases (-9 from last week)
- 13 self-quarantine or isolation cases (-3 from last week)
The district has nearly 31,000 students and over 3,600 employees.
