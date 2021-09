COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead following a Saturday night shooting in Columbus.

Police say it happened in the 3200 block of Urban Avenue.

The shooting victim, 37-year-old-Marjester Thornton, was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.

No other details have been released.

