Phenix City man killed in crash by suspected drunk driver

52-year-old Billy R. Cosper, of Phenix City, was fatally injured when his motorcycle was struck by a suspected drunk driver.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man has been killed by suspected drunk driver in Russell County crash.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the accident happened Saturday just after 8 p.m. on Alabama 169 near the 8 mile marker, about five miles west of Phenix City.

ALEA says 52-year-old Billy R. Cosper, of Phenix City, was fatally injured when his 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 56-year-old Charles A. Stringfellow.

Stringfellow was entering the roadway and collided with Cosper, causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA says it was determined that Stringfellow was under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently arrested on a murder charge and placed in the Russell County Jail without bond.

The crash remains under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.

