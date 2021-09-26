Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Randolph Co. Schools returning to virtual learning after positive COVID cases

(AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - The Randolph County School District is returning to virtual learning for the week of September 27 through October 1.

In a post on the district’s website, Superintendent Dr. Tangela Madge said the switch to remote learning was made to protect the school environment and community.

The district says most of its in-person students are tested weekly for COVID-19. After receiving test results Friday, school officials learned that a student tested positive. It was later revealed that the student’s sibling, also in the district, tested positive for COVID as well.

During contact tracing efforts, the school learned that two additional students tested positive.

The district says the return to virtual learning is necessary because most of its students are bus riders and it is nearly impossible to do an appropriate contact tracing grid and isolation.

Students receiving in-person learning will return to school on Monday, October 4.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Heavy police presence on Hwy. 80, Misty Lane in Phenix City
UPDATE: Victims ID’d in triple murder-suicide on Misty Lane near Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
MCSO makes felony murder arrest as part of ‘Operation City Take Back’
Pedestrian killed in crash on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Pedestrian killed in crash on Manchester Expy. in Columbus
Columbus police on scene of car crash on Buena Vista Rd.
Columbus police on scene of car crash on Buena Vista Rd.

Latest News

COVID-19 numbers hold steady in Muscogee Co. schools
Two hosts of "The View" received positive test results for COVID-19 moments before a scheduled...
COVID test drama plays out live on 'The View'
About 64% of eligible people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Progress seen in US COVID fight as boosters made available to some
At Baptist Health’s vaccine clinic in Montgomery, people of all ages have been getting...
More Alabama teens, adolescents getting vaccinated against COVID-19