Salem man charged in suspected DUI crash that killed motorcyclist

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem man has been arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and hitting, killing a motorcyclist in Russell County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened Saturday just after 8 p.m. on Alabama 169 near the 8 mile marker, about five miles west of Phenix City, in Russell County.

ALEA says 52-year-old Billy R. Cosper, of Phenix City, was fatally injured when his 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 56-year-old Charles A. Stringfellow.

Stringfellow was entering the roadway and collided with Cosper, causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say troopers determined that Stringfellow was under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently arrested on a murder charge and placed in the Russell County Jail without bond.

The crash remains under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.

