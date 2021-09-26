Business Break
Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show holds 6th annual event in Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Convention and Trade Center hosted the sixth annual Local Mini Market Saturday.

The event, presented by The Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show and Uptown Columbus, was a one-of-a-kind vintage and handmade market day for Columbus.

More than 95 vendors from all over the Southeast came to show off their brands. Small businesses ranging from re-purposed, antiques, original art, jewelry, and handmade goods were all in attendance.

“It’s just a blessing to be able to see our community all together,” said Angela Osbey, marketing director for Columbus Convention and Trade Center. “We’ve had a lot traffic here today. So, we’re just excited that the vendors are excited and are selling their goods and getting their names out there. So, we’re, honestly, just happy.”

If you missed this year’s event, it plans to return in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

