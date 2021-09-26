Temperatures On The Rise This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For those that might want just a little bit more of the late summer like weather, you get your shot later this week. But for tonight we drop into the upper 50s and low 60s under clear skies, same can be said for the Monday morning commute. The afternoon highs will gradually warm up every day heading through late week, with upper 80s showing up for a lot of us, but the humidity does not follow the upward trend, this means a dry heat! The next couple weeks will feature drier than average conditions with a taste of summer before average temperatures return for the first few days of October. In the tropics major hurricane Sam is nearing Category 5 strength, but luckily not impacting any land and it does not look to do so, Thank goodness! Make it a great week and enjoy!

