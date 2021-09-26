Business Break
Tracking Another Cold Front for Next Week

Anna’s Forecast!
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lots of sunshine with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s will be the main story for the first half of the work week. We will keep this low humidity in place through the end of the forecast period, and we won’t see much in the way of rain either. By Thursday we will have a few clouds starting to build in, but Thursday and Friday is when we are tracking our next cold front! This will bring a reinforcing shot of drier air to the valley to keep lower humidity around through next weekend. Once the front clears, we will put lots of sunshine back in the forecast with highs in the mid-80s.

