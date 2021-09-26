Warm Days and Cool Nights Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wonderful Sunday is in store as temperatures warm up into the low and middle 80s under lots of sunshine and continued dry conditions. Heading into next week the afternoons will still be warm with low and middle 80s with sunshine. Temperatures will warm up even more as we make a run at the upper 80s by the middle part of next week, with a touch of humidity, but nothing compared to the mid-summer sticky weather. Rain chances are near zero for most of the 9-day, so get outside and enjoy. Tropics wise we are watching Hurricane Sam that is rocking the tropical Atlantic as major hurricane, it will get close to the Caribbean with indirect impacts. We’ll keep you updated on the latest track. Have a great Saturday night!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.