Warm Days and Cool Nights Ahead

For starters, fertilizing in fall will repair any damage that happened to your lawn over the summer. Turnips, kale and Asian greens and taste better when they ripen in fall because of the cool fall weather.(Don Kinzler)
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wonderful Sunday is in store as temperatures warm up into the low and middle 80s under lots of sunshine and continued dry conditions. Heading into next week the afternoons will still be warm with low and middle 80s with sunshine. Temperatures will warm up even more as we make a run at the upper 80s by the middle part of next week, with a touch of humidity, but nothing compared to the mid-summer sticky weather. Rain chances are near zero for most of the 9-day, so get outside and enjoy. Tropics wise we are watching Hurricane Sam that is rocking the tropical Atlantic as major hurricane, it will get close to the Caribbean with indirect impacts. We’ll keep you updated on the latest track. Have a great Saturday night!

