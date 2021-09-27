Auburn climbs 1 spot in AP Top 25 after escaping Georgia State upset
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (58) 4-0 1546 1
2. Georgia (4) 4-0 1492 2
3. Oregon 4-0 1411 3
4. Penn St. 4-0 1283 6
5. Iowa 4-0 1277 5
6. Oklahoma 4-0 1212 4
7. Cincinnati 3-0 1154 8
8. Arkansas 4-0 1094 16
9. Notre Dame 4-0 1076 12
10. Florida 3-1 1019 11
11. Ohio St. 3-1 1005 10
12. Mississippi 3-0 852 13
13. BYU 4-0 748 15
14. Michigan 4-0 677 19
15. Texas A&M 3-1 651 7
16. Coastal Carolina 4-0 613 17
17. Michigan St. 4-0 581 20
18. Fresno St. 4-1 415 22
19. Oklahoma St. 4-0 341 -
20. UCLA 3-1 316 24
21. Baylor 4-0 233 -
22. Auburn 3-1 197 23
23. NC State 3-1 145 -
24. Wake Forest 4-0 142 -
25. Clemson 2-2 138 9
Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego St. 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa St. 25, LSU 24, Arizona St. 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas St. 5, UTSA 4, Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.