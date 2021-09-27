Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn climbs 1 spot in AP Top 25 after escaping Georgia State upset

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (58) 4-0 1546 1

2. Georgia (4) 4-0 1492 2

3. Oregon 4-0 1411 3

4. Penn St. 4-0 1283 6

5. Iowa 4-0 1277 5

6. Oklahoma 4-0 1212 4

7. Cincinnati 3-0 1154 8

8. Arkansas 4-0 1094 16

9. Notre Dame 4-0 1076 12

10. Florida 3-1 1019 11

11. Ohio St. 3-1 1005 10

12. Mississippi 3-0 852 13

13. BYU 4-0 748 15

14. Michigan 4-0 677 19

15. Texas A&M 3-1 651 7

16. Coastal Carolina 4-0 613 17

17. Michigan St. 4-0 581 20

18. Fresno St. 4-1 415 22

19. Oklahoma St. 4-0 341 -

20. UCLA 3-1 316 24

21. Baylor 4-0 233 -

22. Auburn 3-1 197 23

23. NC State 3-1 145 -

24. Wake Forest 4-0 142 -

25. Clemson 2-2 138 9

Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego St. 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa St. 25, LSU 24, Arizona St. 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas St. 5, UTSA 4, Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home
UPDATE: Columbus woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-185
Man dead following Urban Ave. shooting in Columbus
MCSO makes felony murder arrest as part of ‘Operation City Take Back’
52-year-old Billy R. Cosper, of Phenix City, was fatally injured when his motorcycle was struck...
Phenix City man killed in crash by suspected drunk driver

Latest News

The Southeastern Conference (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Auburn, Alabama 2022 football schedules unveiled
The Auburn Tigers took on the Akron Zips at Jordan-Hare stadium Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Auburn takes down Akron 60-10 in first game of the Bryan Harsin era
Auburn football fans are excited for the new season.
Football fans, tailgating return to Auburn
Auburn oaks
Auburn fans asked not to roll the Oaks for at least another year