Chattahoochee Valley Community College to host free vaccine clinic

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College is holding a free vaccine clinic tomorrow for the public.

The school is partnering with Preferred Medical Group to host the event.

The clinic will start at 11 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine will be offered to everyone 12 years of age and older. However, individuals under 18 must have parental consent.

“We want to be a resource to those who desire to get vaccinated,” said Abigail Harmon, the College’s new COVID-19 Prevention and Response Coordinator. “Students who take this opportunity to get vaccinated are eligible for a $50 cash incentive upon proof of vaccination.”

No appointment is necessary to receive the vaccine. Participants are required to bring identification, and insurance information is requested but not required to receive the vaccination.

