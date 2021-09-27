Business Break
Columbus mayor announces trick-or-treat hours

Trick-or-treating hours have been announced for Columbus.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Trick-or-treating hours have been announced for Columbus.

Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, therefore, Mayor Skip Henderson suggests that trick-or-treating take place on Saturday, October 30, from 5 - 7 p.m.

Trick-or-treating isn’t only limited to Saturday - but the City of Columbus recommends Saturday so residents can plan accordingly. Mayor Henderson also encourages Muscogee Co. residents to emphasize dress-up, decorating and other fun holiday things that does not require close contact.

And remember to turn on your porch light if you’re handing out candy.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

