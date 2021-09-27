Columbus mayor announces trick-or-treat hours

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Trick-or-treating hours have been announced for Columbus.

Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, therefore, Mayor Skip Henderson suggests that trick-or-treating take place on Saturday, October 30, from 5 - 7 p.m.

Trick-or-treating isn’t only limited to Saturday - but the City of Columbus recommends Saturday so residents can plan accordingly. Mayor Henderson also encourages Muscogee Co. residents to emphasize dress-up, decorating and other fun holiday things that does not require close contact.

And remember to turn on your porch light if you’re handing out candy.

