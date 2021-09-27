Business Break
COVID cases continue downward trend in Auburn City Schools

(WLUC)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - New data released by the Auburn City School District shows a continued downward trend of coronavirus cases.

For the week of September 20 - 24, the school district reports:

  • 27 confirmed COVID cases among students
  • 46 possible exposures among students

This is the third consecutive week of declining cases in Auburn City Schools.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

