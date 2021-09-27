Business Break
Georgia county seeking federal designation for its WWII role

FILE - World War II Home Front Museum at the Historic Coast Guard Station, East Beach, St....
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - A coastal Georgia community is seeking a special designation from the federal government for its role in World War II.

Officials in Glynn County have applied to the U.S. Department of the Interior to be named an American World War II Heritage City.

The Brunswick News reports the effort is being supported by 14 members of Congress from Georgia, as well as Gov. Brian Kemp.

Glynn County has a unique history during the war. Thousands of workers in Brunswick built ships to supply U.S. troops overseas. And 22 sailors died in April 1942 when a German U-boat torpedoed two merchant ships off St. Simons Island.

A local historical society opened the World War II Home Front Museum on the island in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

