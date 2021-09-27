Business Break
Georgia police recover 2 kids taken when car was stolen

Police badge
Police badge(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have safely recovered two kids who were in a car that was stolen from a gas station.

In a Facebook posting, police say they responded to a call Saturday evening from a BP gas station where a car had been left running at the station and then stolen.

A 3-month-old and a 9-year-old were inside at the time it was stolen.

Police say the victim had gone inside the station and when she came out realized that her car was gone.

The children were found unharmed along with the vehicle in Atlanta.

