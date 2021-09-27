Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia sees spike in new ‘Obamacare’ sign ups

(Telemundo60)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Data from federal health officials show Georgia experienced a dramatic increase in the number of people signing up for health care coverage during a special enrollment window for the Affordable Care Act.

Between February 15 and August 15, a little more than 147,000 people in the state selected an ACA health plan. That’s according to a report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that was released on Sept. 15. During the same period last year, about 41,000 people in Georgia signed up.

Other states that use the HealthCare.gov platform also saw spikes in new enrollees as the Biden administration expanded ACA tax credits and the COVID pandemic surged again.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Heavy police presence on Hwy. 80, Misty Lane in Phenix City
UPDATE: Victims ID’d in triple murder-suicide on Misty Lane near Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
MCSO makes felony murder arrest as part of ‘Operation City Take Back’
Pedestrian killed in crash on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Pedestrian killed in crash on Manchester Expy. in Columbus
Man dead following Urban Ave. shooting in Columbus

Latest News

COVID cases continue downward trend in Auburn City Schools
Randolph Co. Schools returning to virtual learning after positive COVID cases
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
Congressman writes president, suggests antibody treatment should not be prioritized to the unvaccinated
COVID-19 numbers hold steady in Muscogee Co. schools