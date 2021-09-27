Miracle Riders raise more than $200K for CSU School of Nursing’s pediatric nursing program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders returned from their 21-day, cross-country charity ride on Sept. 24.

The crew was greeted by a large crowd in Uptown Columbus on Friday evening. The Riders left September 3 from the Columbus State University main campus.

The Riders raised more than $200,000 before and during the ride, with additional donations arriving daily.

The funds will benefit the Columbus State University School of Nursing’s pediatric nursing program. The riders have committed to raising $1 million over time for the program.

Funds raised this year will support enhancements to the pediatric simulation lab at CSU. This includes purchasing three new interactive pediatric simulators and all components to enable lifelike movements, facial expressions and responses. It also includes renovations to the simulation lab to accommodate the new equipment. All nursing students will gain practical lab experience in diagnostics and treatment using the lifelike simulators, which resemble actual pediatric patients.

The riders traveled approximately 9,000 miles, excluding air travel.

To donate to support the riders’ commitment to the CSU pediatric nursing program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.