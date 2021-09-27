Business Break
Scottish-Rite Masons, Autism Learning Center to provide funding for devices for children in need

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Scottish-Rite Masons are partnering with the Autism Learning Center to provide funding for necessary communication devices for children in need.

The funds will also help to assist with copays and deductibles.

Mayor Skip Henderson, some Columbus City Council members and employees with the learning center gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Nicole Hilmes, the founder of the Autism Learning Center, opened the center in July 2010 after she saw the need to help her own child - as well as other in the community. She is also a Board Certified Behavioral Analyst.  

“This is a problem that’s not going away and the community needs to come together to support people that have been diagnosed with autism,” said Hilmes.

The center has grown from three staff members and seven kids to 40 staff member to about 70 kids. This partnership will allow funding for the center for copay.

