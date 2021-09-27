Business Break
Staying Sunny But Turning Warmer This Week!

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan((Source: WTVM))
By Lauren Linahan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More beautiful weather in store for the week ahead as high pressure stays in control of our weather pattern, allowing for plentiful sunshine but no chance of rain in the forecast. Despite the lower humidity sticking with us still, temperatures will begin to climb us a warming trend takes over again, putting highs into the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday and then nearing 90 again for the end of the week. Though mornings will still be comfortable, it won’t feel nearly as crisp outside with temperatures more seasonable in the 60s.

Rain chances may eventually manage to return to the forecast by early next week, but even then, just a few isolated showers and storms are possible at best as of right now. Though the weekend still looks pretty dry, humidity will be on the rise, and we’ll see a few more clouds around, too. So, looking like warm and dry weather will be the norm as we transition from September to October. As far as the tropics go, despite a very active Atlantic Basin (including major hurricane Sam), no tropical systems at this time look to have any impact on the Southeast U.S. So, we’ll enjoy this quiet streak as long as possible!

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

