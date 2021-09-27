Business Break
Advertisement

Suspect arrested following chase in downtown Columbus

(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested following an afternoon police chase in downtown Columbus.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence from Columbus State University (CSU), the Columbus Police Department, and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an alert from Columbus State University, a person was pursued into the Hardaway building at the corner of 9th and Broadway.

CSU sent out an “all clear " alert.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

