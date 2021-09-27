Suspect arrested following chase in downtown Columbus
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested following an afternoon police chase in downtown Columbus.
There was a heavy law enforcement presence from Columbus State University (CSU), the Columbus Police Department, and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
According to an alert from Columbus State University, a person was pursued into the Hardaway building at the corner of 9th and Broadway.
CSU sent out an “all clear " alert.
