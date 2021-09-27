Suspect arrested following chase in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested following an afternoon police chase in downtown Columbus.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence from Columbus State University (CSU), the Columbus Police Department, and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an alert from Columbus State University, a person was pursued into the Hardaway building at the corner of 9th and Broadway.

CSU sent out an “all clear " alert.

