Valley Rescue Mission CEO set to retire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The woman who’s served at the helm of the Valley Rescue Mission for nearly 20 years is stepping down.

The Board of Directors recently announced the resignation and retirement of President/CEO Rhonda Mobley. The chairman of the board, Greg Ellington, says Mobley has been a tremendous asset to the Mission’s success and will be greatly missed.

A search committee has been formed to begin the process of finding the new leader. Mobley officially steps down the end of the year.

