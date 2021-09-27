Warmer Temperatures This Week; Staying Dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our quiet stretch of weather will continue into this week with no rain chances in our forecast through the weekend. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday with upper 80s and lower 90s expected through the end of the week. Look for a mix of clouds and sun through Friday with no weather concerns for outdoor plans like the pumpkin patch, high school football, or whatever you have going on. For the weekend, the high temperatures come down a few degrees - back to the mid to upper 80s - but the weather won’t change that much by that point. Early next week, moisture values will continue to increase and we will mention low-end rain chances for Monday through Wednesday. We’ll continue to fine-tune that as we get closer to next week!

