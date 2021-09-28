3 injured following shooting at The Hill Apartments in Columbus
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left three people injured.
Police say it happened shortly before 8 p.m. at The Hill Apartments on Gentian Boulevard.
Two males and a female received non life-threatening injuries, according to CPD.
News Leader 9 will provide updates on air and online as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.