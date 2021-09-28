3 injured following shooting at The Hill Apartments in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left three people injured.

Police say it happened shortly before 8 p.m. at The Hill Apartments on Gentian Boulevard.

Two males and a female received non life-threatening injuries, according to CPD.

News Leader 9 will provide updates on air and online as we learn more.

