90s Making a Return

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highs will find their way back to the upper 80s and lower 90s for Wednesday through Friday with a mix of clouds and sun as we end the week. The humidity values will be creeping up a bit, and although I don’t suppose it would be out of the question to get a rogue shower or storm, but we will keep the rain coverage at zero. For the weekend, we will knock a few degrees off of the high temperatures and likely see a few more clouds in the process. I’ll even mention a slight chance of showers on Sunday as the weather pattern shifts a bit. Monday might feature the best chance of any rain with a coverage around 10-30%, and we’ll have to keep a mention of at least a 10-20% coverage of rain in the forecast for Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Highs next week will likely drop back to the mid 80s.

