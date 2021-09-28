Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama trying to use COVID relief funds for new prisons

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are beginning a special session on a $1.3 billion prison construction plan.

Gov. Kay Ivey called lawmakers back to Montgomery on Monday to vote on the proposal to build at least three new prisons and renovate others. The plan would use $400 million of pandemic relief funds to help pay for the construction.

Alabama faces a Department of Justice lawsuit over the state’s notoriously violent prisons.

Ivey says improved infrastructure could stave off federal intervention in the prison system. But critics say the problems go beyond building conditions and the state shouldn’t use pandemic relief dollars to build prisons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
UPDATE: Columbus woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-185
3 injured following shooting at The Hill Apartments in Columbus
52-year-old Billy R. Cosper, of Phenix City, was fatally injured when his motorcycle was struck...
Phenix City man killed in crash by suspected drunk driver

Latest News

3 injured following shooting at The Hill Apartments in Columbus
3 injured following shooting at The Hill Apartments in Columbus
3 injured following shooting at The Hill Apartments in Columbus
Opelika police: Man wanted for failing to register as sex offender
Cure Violence hosting community meeting tomorrow in Columbus