City of Opelika Environmental Services Dept. announces updates to recycling centers

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika Environmental Services Department is making several changes to the 8th Avenue and Jeter Avenue Recycling Centers.

Starting Friday, October 1, the new hours of operation will change to the following:

8th Avenue: Gate will open at 8 a.m. Friday and close at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Jeter Avenue: Gate will open at 8 a.m. and close at 2 p.m., Monday-Friday.

These expanded hours will allow citizens more access to “Recycle Right Opelika”.

City officials are asking everyone to follow the rules and please not contaminate the material. That is the only way Environmental Services will be able to keep these expanded hours.

OES is in the process of installing a compactor for cardboard at the 8th Avenue Recycling Center. Once installed, it is required for everyone to breakdown their boxes to fit in the opening. Any cardboard left on the ground will be handled as trash and will end up in the landfill.

If city officials find anyone leaving cardboard on the ground, they will be fined $100.00 for the first occurrence. The fine increases after the first occurrence.

In the next month, OES plans to install a large storage container at each site in order to get some of recycling material out of the weather. These containers will house electronics, batteries, paint, used cooking oil, bagged shredded paper and bagged aluminum cans that OES donates to United Way.

There will now be bins for various sized batteries for battery recycling.

