Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Court denies Dylann Roof’s request for new appellate hearing

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. Attorneys for the federal government have opposed Roof's request for a new appellate hearing, arguing that the South Carolina man was properly convicted and sentenced for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black congregation.(Source: AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Dylann Roof has lost the next phase of his appeal, with a federal court turning down his request for a new hearing to challenge his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.

That order was issued Monday by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

Authorities have said he opened fire during the closing prayer of a Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled.

Roof’s lawyers have argued he shouldn’t have been allowed to represent himself during the sentencing phase of his trial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
NEW DETAILS: 3 injured following shooting at The Hill Apartments in Columbus
UPDATE: Columbus woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-185

Latest News

In remarks before Congress, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley calls the 20-year war in...
Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’
Heavy police presence at Eddy Middle School
Heavy police presence at Eddy Middle School
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
All About Jimmy Carter
Wish Jimmy Carter a Happy 97th Birthday!