Cure Violence to host two community meetings in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cure Violence is hosting two community meetings this week in Columbus.

The purpose of these meetings is to hear from members of communities dealing with violent crime. The meeting will also focus on three hotspots of the city - 31903, 31906 and 31907 - based on the 5-year trend analysis across assaults (murder, assaults, and robberies).

The first meeting takes place on Tuesday, September 28.

Frank Chester Recreation Center | 1441 Benning Drive, Columbus, Ga 31903 | 6 - 7:30 p.m.

The second meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 29.

Michael Fluellen Recreation Center | 2824 8th Street, Columbus, Ga 31906 | 6 - 7:30 p.m.

The meetings are open to the public and anyone is invited to attend.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.