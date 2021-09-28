Dry Weather Persists With Climbing Temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday brings another round of abundant sunshine to the Chattahoochee Valley with just a few fair weather clouds around at times. As the dry weather persists over the next several days, temperatures will easily climb into the upper 80s through Wednesday and even near 90 in some spots by Thursday and Friday. Humidity will gradually be on the rise too, and though not as crisp as we were when the last cold front came through, it won’t be the drenching summertime humidity either. Nevertheless, expect warmer days ahead and mornings won’t run quite as cool either with temperatures back in the 60s. Eventually, some moisture moving back into the Southeast next week will help bump rain coverage up to 10-20% beginning Sunday, but most of us will just see isolated showers and storms at best – nothing that would put a damper on any outdoor plans! Temperatures still look slightly warmer than average next week in the mid to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

