Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Dry Weather Persists With Climbing Temperatures

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday brings another round of abundant sunshine to the Chattahoochee Valley with just a few fair weather clouds around at times. As the dry weather persists over the next several days, temperatures will easily climb into the upper 80s through Wednesday and even near 90 in some spots by Thursday and Friday. Humidity will gradually be on the rise too, and though not as crisp as we were when the last cold front came through, it won’t be the drenching summertime humidity either. Nevertheless, expect warmer days ahead and mornings won’t run quite as cool either with temperatures back in the 60s. Eventually, some moisture moving back into the Southeast next week will help bump rain coverage up to 10-20% beginning Sunday, but most of us will just see isolated showers and storms at best – nothing that would put a damper on any outdoor plans! Temperatures still look slightly warmer than average next week in the mid to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
3 injured following shooting at The Hill Apartments in Columbus
UPDATE: Columbus woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-185
52-year-old Billy R. Cosper, of Phenix City, was fatally injured when his motorcycle was struck...
Phenix City man killed in crash by suspected drunk driver

Latest News

Tuesday AM WX
Tuesday Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Warmer Temperatures This Week; Staying Dry
Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Staying Sunny But Turning Warmer This Week!