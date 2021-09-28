Business Break
Environment Georgia hosting ‘Honk-a-thon’ event in Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In celebration of National Drive Electric Week, Environment Georgia and local environmental activists are hosting a Honk-a-thon event in Columbus.

It will take place tomorrow on 10th Street and Broadway from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The event marks the launch of a campaign to secure a citywide commitment to 100% clean energy in Columbus.

Electric vehicle owners, activists and city leaders will be present as they push for change.

“Really, we’re trying to transform the way we use transportation, explained Jessica Wahl of Environment Georgia and Renewable Energy Association. “And again, electric vehicles, electric busses, other types of electric transport are really important - but ideally what we want is more biking, more walking, more assessable public transient, and not just cars that might be inaccessible for a lot of residence.”

National Drive Electric Week runs through October 3.

