GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Troup County

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Troup County.

On Tuesday, September 28, at approximately 5:18 a.m., a city of LaGrange employee made a call reporting a suspicious male that was walking around carrying a machete.

Upon arrival, an officer contacted the male who identified himself as 39-year-old Ronald McCormick.

As McCormick continued walking, the officer radioed dispatch and was told that McCormick is wanted on three Superior Court bench warrants that include:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Cruelty to children in the first degree
  • Obstruction
  • Battery
  • Possession of methamphetamine and drug related items

The officer followed McCormick in his patrol car near Hill Street and as the officer approached McCormick again, he began to run in the direction of Greenville Street. The officer then called for backup assistance from other officers.

Another officer arrived on Greenville Street and saw McCormick holding the machete. The officer then confronted McCormick who refused to drop the machete. The officer deployed his taser at McCormick but the taser was ineffective, so the officer fired his handgun striking McCormick multiple times.

McCormick was given medical treatment at the scene and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

There were no officers injured during this incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review        .

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Columbus Office at 706-565-7888.

