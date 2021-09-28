Business Break
Happy Halloween: Trick-or-treat times in the Chattahoochee Valley



By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The season of all things spooky is finally here, and with that we can all start thinking about our Halloween plans.

As we know, Halloween falls on a Sunday this year - and cities and counties in the Chattahoochee Valley are suggesting times for trick-or-treating to take place!

Below is a list of counties and times for trick-or-treating:

  • Auburn: Annual Downtown trick-or-treat will take place Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
  • Chattahoochee County: Trick-or-treating will take place Saturday, October 30, from 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Opelika: Trick-or-treating will take place on Thursday, October 28, from 5 - 8 p.m.
  • Muscogee County: Mayor Skip Henderson suggests that trick-or-treating take place on Saturday, October 30, from 5 - 7 p.m.

Counties and cities will be added to the list as they release their trick-or-treating hours.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

