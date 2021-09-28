Harris County School District releases 9th weekly COVID report of 2021-2022 school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is releasing its ninth weekly COVID-19 report for the 2021-2022 school year.

The current data ranges from Tuesday, September 21, through Monday, September 27.

Out of 5,500 students, there are 32 active COVID cases, and 155 close contact cases.

Out of 787 employees with the Harris Co. School District, there are 12 active COVID cases and three close contact cases.

Students and their families are asked to be proactive with safety protocols including wearing masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and monitoring for symptoms.

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.

