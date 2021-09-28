Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Harris County School District releases 9th weekly COVID report of 2021-2022 school year

Harris County School District releases 9th weekly COVID report of 2021-2022 school year
Harris County School District releases 9th weekly COVID report of 2021-2022 school year
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is releasing its ninth weekly COVID-19 report for the 2021-2022 school year.

The current data ranges from Tuesday, September 21, through Monday, September 27.

Out of 5,500 students, there are 32 active COVID cases, and 155 close contact cases.

Out of 787 employees with the Harris Co. School District, there are 12 active COVID cases and three close contact cases.

Students and their families are asked to be proactive with safety protocols including wearing masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and monitoring for symptoms.

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.

Harris County School District releases 9th weekly COVID report of 2021-2022 school year
Harris County School District releases 9th weekly COVID report of 2021-2022 school year(Source: Harris County School District)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
NEW DETAILS: 3 injured following shooting at The Hill Apartments in Columbus
UPDATE: Columbus woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-185

Latest News

Several vaccine clinics to be held in Americus
Several vaccine clinics to be held in Americus
Environment Georgia hosting ‘Honk-a-thon’ event in Columbus
Environment Georgia hosting ‘Honk-a-thon’ event in Columbus
Environment Georgia hosting ‘Honk-a-thon’ event in Columbus
NEW DETAILS: 3 injured following shooting at The Hill Apartments in Columbus