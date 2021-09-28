Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Move over green apple, lime Skittles are back

Mars Wrigley is bringing better moments to lime fanatics, with the return of lime to SKITTLES...
Mars Wrigley is bringing better moments to lime fanatics, with the return of lime to SKITTLES Original Packs.(Mars Wrigley Confectionery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Green apple or lime? That’s been the debate among Skittles fans for the past eight years.

Skittles announced this week that its infamous lime-flavored candy will return to the original packs – kicking green apple to the side.

“It’s no secret that lime has been a hot topic for SKITTLES fans since we replaced them with green apple back in 2013. Green apple has had a good run, but the fans have spoken and it’s time for lime to return to the rainbow,” said Fernando Rodrigues, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Manager.

Lime had been the staple green flavor since 1979 until it was replaced with green apple in 2013.

Since then, there has been a lively debate about the green flavor, with the majority of fans vocal about their desire for the return of lime to the rainbow.

“What better way to bring better moments to our loyal fans, than with the return of the most asked about flavor? The joy of lime can’t be denied anymore. It is back. This time for good,” Rodrigues said.

Original flavor packs featuring the lime Skittles will start popping up on shelves in October 2021 with a national rollout over the next few months.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa “Azul” de la Garza, 18, was one of four siblings. She loved to paint but was planning...
18-year-old dies after being shot 7 times outside Chicago home
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
3 injured following shooting at The Hill Apartments in Columbus
UPDATE: Columbus woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-185
52-year-old Billy R. Cosper, of Phenix City, was fatally injured when his motorcycle was struck...
Phenix City man killed in crash by suspected drunk driver

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin,...
Pentagon chief defends execution of final airlift from Kabul
Police say 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot eight people in March at three different massage...
Atlanta spa-shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 4 killings
According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Tuesday, 79% of adults believe COVID...
Study: Most Americans ‘resigned’ to COVID future