Opelika police: Man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly failed to register as a sex offender.

Authorities are looking for Tyquavious Vontres Foreman.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Foreman is asked to contact OPD at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Any information given can remain anonymous.

