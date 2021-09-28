Opelika police: Man wanted for failing to register as sex offender
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly failed to register as a sex offender.
Authorities are looking for Tyquavious Vontres Foreman.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Foreman is asked to contact OPD at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Any information given can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.