Police in Georgia shoot suspect in bow and arrow carjacking

(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - Police in Georgia say they shot and wounded a man suspected of using a bow and arrow to carjack a woman in Atlanta before crashing the stolen car and pointing the weapon at police.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital after he was shot once Tuesday during a standoff in Marietta, a city about 20 miles north of Atlanta.

The events began unfolding early Tuesday morning when Atlanta police say the suspect shot an arrow through a woman’s windshield while demanding she get out.

Marietta police located the stolen car about an hour later after it crashed. Police say the suspect was armed with a compound bow loaded with an arrow.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

