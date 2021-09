COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Booster shots will be available in Americus next week.

Phoebe HealthWorks will have a series of vaccine clinics in Americus, Georgia.

The booster shots will be given at Sumter County EMA, also known as the former National Guard Armory on Adderton Street.

The clinic will run from Oct. 5-7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

