Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today marks National Voter Registration Day.

The New Georgia Project team was in south Columbus encouraging people to register to vote and sign a card pledging that they will vote in the upcoming election.

Being able to talk to people plays a huge role in getting people to vote and that’s what the group is all about.

“To have people sign these pledge cards - these commitments say I am going to do this for people,” said LK Pendleton, Faith Director of New Georgia Project. “To say I am going to do this because I want to secure not only my generation, but the generation that follows me.”

The New Georgia Team offered lunch and water to the people in the area as well.

Click here to register to vote or to see if you’re already registered.

