Uptown Columbus to hold fall food truck festival

Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival((Source: Uptown Columbus))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is hosting its 8th annual Food Truck Festival.

Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will transform into “Food Truck Mecca” on Saturday, October 23 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The festival will feature more than 25 gourmet food trucks on the park with a beer garden, art and craft vendors, and entertainment for all ages. Vendors will be accepting both cash and card.

Admission is $5 per person; children 10 and younger are free.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the gate on October 23.

For more information, visit www.alwaysuptown.com.

