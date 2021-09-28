Business Break
Wish Jimmy Carter a Happy 97th Birthday!

All About Jimmy Carter
All About Jimmy Carter
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - President Jimmy Carter’s 97th birthday is on October 1. What do you give the man who has everything?

Well the Carter Center in Atlanta has a newer tradition. Over the past few years they began asking people across Georgia and beyond to leave a birthday message on a virtual card for the former president.

Join us in helping Former President Carter have a happy 97th birthday.

To leave a personal message for him, click here.

