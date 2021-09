BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - A wreck in Lee County has left four people injured.

The wreck happened on U.S. Hwy. 29 North in Beulah near Lee Rd. 830.

The roadway is blocked. Drivers should avoid the area.

It is unknown what caused the wreck.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.